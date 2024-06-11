Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return to 'Practical Magic 2'.
Warner Bros. have confirmed a sequel to the original 1998 movie - which featured Bullock and Kidman as two witch sisters - is in the works and will be on the way "soon".
A post on the Warner Bros. X account read: "It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon. #PracticalMagic2 #ComingSoon (sic)"
According to Variety, Bullock and Kidman are in talks to return for the sequel, which could see them reprise their respective roles as Sally and Gillian Owens.
Based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, the original movie saw the Owens sisters, who are raised by their eccentric aunts, try to break a curse, in which any man who loved a woman from their family ended up dead.
Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce the sequel, alongside Denise Di Novi - who produced the first film - and Akiva Goldsman is to write the script.
In 2019, there was talk of a prequel 'Practical Magic' TV series, based on Hoffman's book 'Rules of Magic', but it didn't ever materialise.
Stockard Channing, Evan Rachel Wood, and Dianne Wiest also appeared in the 1998 original motion picture.
Despite initially receiving mixed reviews from critics and grossing $68.3 million from its $75 million budget, 'Practical Magic' has since gained a cult following.
As has Alan Silvestri's spooky score, which features Stevie Nicks' re-recording of 'Crystal' and 'If You Ever Did Believe', as well as Elvis Presley hit 'Always on My Mind', and Joni Mitchell's 'A Case of You'.
Practical Magic sequel confirmed, big stars in talks for return
Practical Magic sequel
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return to 'Practical Magic 2'.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Tipping in Canada confusingBusiness - 7:10 am
- Whale hunt approved Iceland - 7:04 am
- New attraction at Disney Florida - 6:43 am
- Practical Magic sequelEntertainment - 6:41 am
- World Bank boosts forecastBusiness - 6:37 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]