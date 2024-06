Jake Paul and Mike Tyson reschedule fight for November

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have rescheduled their boxing match for November 15.



The YouTuber-turned-boxer was originally set to face Tyson, 57, in Arlington, Texas, on June 20, but they were forced to postpone the fight, after the former heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month.



Tyson - who suffered an ulcer problem during the flight - said in a statement: "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly.



"I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT and T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.



"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."



Nakisa Bidarian - the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, the company organizing the event - is thrilled that they've managed to reschedule the fight and that it will still be held at AT and T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.



Nakisa said: "Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT and T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season."



Tyson previously revealed that he was looking forward to facing Jake, 27.



Speaking before the postponement, Tyson said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.



"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."