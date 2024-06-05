Prince William’s wife Princess Catherine 'better' and 'would have loved' to have been at D-Day commemorations

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Prince William’s wife Princess Catherine is “better” and “would have loved” to have joined him at this year’s D-Day commemorations.



The heir to the British throne, 41, gave an update on the mother-of-three’s condition as she undergoes preventative cancer treatment when he appeared alongside his cancer-battling father King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, as they stood alongside war veterans during an 80th anniversary event marking the 1944 Normandy landings.



He spoke of Catherine during the ceremony in Portsmouth on Wednesday (05.06.24) afternoon, after delivering a speech to veterans and while meeting with members of the public.



When one war survivor asked after William’s wife amid her health fight, footage posted on X showed him replying: “She is better, thanks. She would've loved to be here today.”



William added at the event, hosted by the Ministry of Defence at Southsea Common, he had been speaking with women who worked at Bletchley Park as codebreakers during World War Two alongside Catherine's grandmother, Valerie Middleton.



The royal added: “I was reminding everyone how her grandmother served at Bletchley so she had quite a bit in common with some of the ladies here.”



He also told one woman at the event: “My wife’s grandmother did the same sort of thing as you. Catherine only found out at the end of her life.”



Valerie worked with her twin sister Mary in Hut 16 at Bletchley Park as part of the team of codebreakers who unlocked the secrets of the German Enigma machine, with their efforts hailed as ultimately helping to win the war for Britain.



Speaking to other veterans, William said: “I found it very moving, all the stories and letters, even now 80 years later.”



When one veteran told William “thank you”, the prince replied: “No, we are here to thank you. We are here to say a big thank you and to all your colleagues and friends who didn’t make it back.”



Charles also spoke at the event, and was introduced to a 99-year-old paratrooper who turns 100 in August – and joked: “I’ll have your card ready.”



In his first speech since it was revealed in February he was battling an undisclosed form of cancer following a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate the previous month, Charles said about WW2 personnel while wearing medals and with Camilla by his side: “We are all eternally in their debt.”



He added: “The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which you have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few.



“It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”



William said in his speech to the crowds: “Our guests of honour today are those veterans from the Normandy landing, that came from across our nation and from all walks of life to join in the fight against tyranny.



“Many of those that took up arms had never seen combat before, some were still only in their teens.”



William also read emotional letters from diaries of war heroes, adding: “We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off.



“The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return.



“Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe. Those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success.



“And those who waited for their safe return.”



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to the stage and read veterans’ letters at the event, which was also attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron.