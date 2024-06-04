Trina McGee pregnant at 54

Trina McGee is pregnant at the age of 54.
The 'Boy Meets World' actress - who already has two children with ex-husband Courtland Davis and a third from a previous relationship - has confirmed she has another baby on the way and called on fans to pray for her and her spouse Marcello Thedford.
She announced in a post on Instagram which was set to The Supremes' 'Baby Love': "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
In the caption, the actress - who is best known for playing Angela Moore in 'Boy Meets World' from 1997 to 2000 - told her followers she was planning a social media break.
She wrote: "Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."
Trina made the announcement after an eagle-eyed fan spotted her changing shape when she shared a photo of herself in a cropped halter top and long skirt while on vacation in Belize.
One follower wrote: "the bump! [heart-eyed emoji] (sic)"
Trina simply replied: "yup."
The 'Classmates' actress - who has been married to actor, producer and director Marcello for 16 years after meeting him 28 years ago while shooting 'Daylight' in Rome - previously reflected on being secretly pregnant with her third child while filming 'Boy Meets World'.
She shared stills from an episode of the show and wrote on Instagram: "That time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant...(sic)"
