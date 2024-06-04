Gwyneth Paltrow ‘selling LA mansion for nearly $30 million’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly selling her Los Angeles mansion for nearly $30 million after her youngest child Moses graduated from high school.



The 51-year-old actress turned Goop founder – who recently spoke of her fears of having an empty nest – bought the 8,000-square-foot mansion for $9.95 million in 2012 while married to her now-ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 47, with whom she has daughter Apple, 20, as well as her 18 year old son Moses.



Listing agent Lea Porter told the Wall Street Journal Gwyneth is now looking to downsize from the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, built in 1950 and renovated in 2009, and is selling it for $29.9 million.



When Gwyneth married her second husband, TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, 52, he moved into the pad with his two kids, Isabella and Brody, who he had from a previous marriage.



The home features a fireplace, bar, marble island in the kitchen and a wood-burning oven, as well as a plunge pool in the garden and a guesthouse with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, gym, game room, office and home cinema.



Gwyneth and Brad were at Moses’ graduation on Friday (31.05.24), along with her ex Chris, actress mother Blythe Danner, 81, and Apple.



The former actress last year told how she was overjoyed Apple was back from college for the summer after leaving her feeling “not very well” about the prospect of being left with an empty nest.



The ‘Sliding Doors’ Oscar-winner said in a newsletter to her Goop fans: “Apple has returned from her freshman year at college, and I am so struck by how quickly this school year has passed.



“It is lovely to see her and her elementary school friends back together like a flock of sweet sparrows, coming in and out of one another’s houses in packs, then dispersing.



“My heart is full hearing their laughter ricochet through the halls. Dynamics in the house have shifted back to what they were a year ago, only she and her brother bicker less, these 10 months bringing growth for them both.’



Gwyneth said on ‘The Late Late Show’ in January 2023 when its dad-of-three host James Corden, 44, asked how she felt about an “impending empty nest”: “Not very well. Not very well.”



She appeared on the show alongside mum-of-two actress Hilary Swank, 49, and added: “I’m going to be at Hilary’s house – just hand me one (child.)”



Hilary told her: “Come over, there’s plenty to go around.”