Cyndi Lauper will embark on her farewell tour later this year

Cyndi Lauper has announced her farewell tour for later this year.
The 70-year-old pop icon has unveiled plans for her first major tour in a decade as visits 23 cities across North America in October and December, starting in Montreal and coming to a close in Chicago.
The run of shows has been billed as 'The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour', taking its name from her legendary 1983 hit single.
Cyndi will reveal opening acts for the tour at a later date.
On Tuesday (04.06.24), she is releasing new documentary 'Let The Canary Sing', which has been directed by Alison Ellwood and will launch on US TV via Paramount+.
The career-spanning film will premiere the same day Cyndi is expected at a handprint ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.
She's also set to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday (05.06.24) evening.
News of her last tour comes after she signed a deal with Swedish virtual avatar company Pophouse Entertainment Group, which is behind the 'Abba Voyage' arena show.
The firm - which was founded by Abba singer Bjorn Ulvaeus - now owns the majority share of Cyndi's master recording revenue and publishing.
Now, the company will pursue "creative activations" of her catalogue, including tracks like 'True Colours' and 'Time After TIme', with live shows, TV plans and other projects.
Announcing the deal earlier this year, the pop star said: "Since we first met, Pophouse has impressed me with their commitment to maintaining and developing my professional life’s work and ensuring its legacy.
"Their creativity and vision, combined with my continued involvement via our unique joint venture, is what is most exciting to me.
"I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”
And in a video discussing the deal, she told Bjorn she was inspired by the work Abba have done.
She added: "When I saw the Abba Voyage, I started to think about what could be done, and then I got excited. I’m not selling, I’m buying.”
