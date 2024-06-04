Kanye West sued by OnlyFans star for alleged sexual harassment

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West has been sued by an OnlyFans star for alleged sexual harassment.



The 46-year-old rapper hired Lauren Pisciotta in 2021 to be his personal assistant, but she has now claimed he sent her a barrage of explicit text messages that detailed his bedroom fantasies, according to RadarOnline.com.



The outlet also claimed that the 'Jesus Walks' rapper " convinced his then-assistant to delete her OnlyFans account one year later", and promised to reimburse her the $1 million salary she would have normally earned by selling racy pictures on the adults-only subscription service.



According to TMZ, one of the alleged text messages read: "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***** while I'm f****** them. Then I want her to cheat on me ..."



In a second message, Kanye allegedly ranted about race as he divulged his fantasies further.



Another text is said to have read: "Is my d*** racist? It is. This f****** racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f******racist d*** for being f****** racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a***** and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** ... Beating the s*** out of his big black c***."



According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Pisciotta claimed that Kanye would masturbate during phone conversations with her and ask if she could hear or guess what he was doing.



She then claimed that he was "fixated" on knowing intimate details about her boyfriends and then sent her a number of sexually explicit videos, before promoting her to Chief of Staff for his various companies, on a salary of $4 million.



The model then claimed that Kanye fired her from the role and offered her a redundancy package of $3 million, which she accepted, but claimed that he never paid her.



In addition to sexual harassment, Pisciotta is suing Kanye for breach of contract, wrongful termination and creating a hostile work environment