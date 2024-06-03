Brooke Burke is too busy to get married

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Brooke Burke hasn't married her fiance Scott Rigsby yet because they have been too busy to fit in a wedding.



The 52-year-old former 'Dancing with the Stars' host got engaged to the property developer back in 2021, but they have yet to set a date to tie the knot and Brooke has now explained they had planned to marry in May but the idea got shelved because family life was so hectic.



She told PEOPLE: "We hoped to get married in May, and May came and went quickly."



Brooke is mum to daughters Neriah, 23, and Sierra, 21, with ex-husband Garth Fisher as well as daughter Rain, 16, and son Shaya, 15, with ex-husband David Charvet, while Scott is dad to Lila, 15, and Levi, 12, from a previous relationship.



Brooke added of their busy schedule: "School, two of our children turning 16, getting their driver's licence, Sierra graduating from USC. Neriah was supposed to be on tour. We finished building our home in Arizona ...



"We didn't have a minute to breathe, let alone plan the greatest party of our life. So back to the drawing board, and now we need to get really busy."



Scott added they don't want to rush the wedding so they would rather wait until they can plan it properly: "I think for us, it's having the experience. I mean, the whole reason to do it, too, is for the kids and for us and the family.



"So we want to do it right. We just don't want to rush into it ... I said we could always go get married on a weekend or plan something quick, but we want to just do it right."



Brooke previously admitted she has decided not to wear white on her big day after sporting the colour for her two previous trips down the aisle.



She told DailyMail.com: "I already did white. I might be a bit daring as I am looking at fun colours.



"I was thinking more of a nude tone, I am really into nude tones these days, they are so elegant."