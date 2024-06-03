Miley Cyrus has no idea if she wants to be a mother.
The ‘Flowers’ singer, 31, who is dating 25-year-old Lilly drummer Maxx Morando – and was married to actor Liam Hemsworth, 34, from 2018 to 2020 – opened up about her uncertainty as she also admitted she views her fans as her children.
She told W magazine: “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not,” she admits. “I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way.”
The ex-‘Hannah Montana’ actress went on to reference the fact her godmother and iconic country music star Dolly Parton, 78, who is also childless, views her fans as her kids.
Miley added: “I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids.”
The singer also said she loves her current age, saying: “I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don’t look up or don’t look down at anyone.
“I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are.
“I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, ‘I am a woman.’”
Miley told Elle in 2019 she wanted to fight against the idea women need to have children.
She said: “We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you – even if you become pregnant in a violent situation.
“If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b**** who’s not capable of love… why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.
“We’re getting handed a piece of s*** planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child.
“Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.”
Miley Cyrus reveals she has no idea if she wants to be a mother
Will Miley be a mother?
Miley Cyrus has no idea if she wants to be a mother.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Brain conference next weekKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Help paint skateboard parkKelowna - 7:30 pm
- Poll: Interest rate cut?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Trump raises $141 millionUnited States - 7:05 pm
- Sexsmith tour at CreeksideLake Country - 7:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]