Teddy Swims and Will Smith have been in the studio together

Teddy & Will team up

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 490510

Teddy Swims has worked on new music with Will Smith.

The 'Lose Control' hitmaker has no idea what will happen to his work with the 55-year-old Hollywood star-and-rapper, but he's now in a group WhatsApp group with him and his mom, a super-fan of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star.

Speaking to NME, he spilled: “I don’t know what’s going to happen with it and can’t confirm anything, but just being with him and learning knowledge and wisdom from someone who’s been through it all was crazy.

“I was at his house and trying to FaceTime my mom because she loves him.

“She didn’t answer but he gave me his number and, the next morning, he texted at 8am saying I could put us all in a group chat.”

The 31-year-old singer was full of praise of the 'Men in Black' star - who caused controversy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock, 59, at the Oscars in 2022 - adding: “He’s the sweetest guy ever."

Elsewhere, the 'Door' singer admitted he knew the moment they wrapped on 'Lose Control' that it would transform his life.

He said of the viral tune: “When we wrote it, that was the first time that I ever felt in my heart that ‘this song is gonna change my life’.

“I knew that the song was going to be what it was and I had never felt that way before about anything I did.”

