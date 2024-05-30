Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘missed twin daughters’ prom’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly missed his twin daughters’ prom.



The embattled rapper-turned music executive, 54, who is facing a string of sexual assault cases, is said to have been in Florida since federal agents raided his Miami and Los Angeles mansions in March, and was apparently absent when his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17, attended their high school milestone earlier this month.



According to TMZ, Diddy has been “missing some key milestones for his kids as his legal troubles mount”.



The outlet said he would also be missing for the latest one, involving his 17-year-old daughter Chance, on Thursday. (30.05.24.)



It added: “Sources with direct knowledge say Chance is set to put on her cap and gown Thursday for her graduation from Sierra Canyon School in the LA area – and while we're told other family members are flying in for the ceremony, her dad won’t be present.”



Combs’ twin daughters put on matching black dresses and posted celebratory snaps on Instagram to mark their prom.



TMZ stressed the scandal-hit performer has been a “pretty involved parent with his kids over the years – especially for the girls, who were actually with him when the raids went down back in March”.



It also stated federal authorities have not restricted his travel “in any way shape or form”.



TMZ said about Combs’ situation: “It’s frankly a precarious time, and it sounds like he’s trying to avoid roping his kids into the drama.”



Combs was hit by bombshell allegations in November 2023 when Combs’ long-term former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 27, accused him of rape, physical violence and more in a lawsuit.



The former couple settled the following day for an undisclosed amount.



Combs then apologised in a video posted online earlier this month when hotel surveillance footage from March 2016 surfaced, showing him kicking, dragging and throwing an object at the singer.



He is being sued by multiple women for sexual assault, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing via his lawyer.



Combs’ son King, 26, is also facing a lawsuit, with a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her on a yacht in 2022.



Along with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, the rapper had King with Kim Porter, who was killed by pneumonia aged 47 in 2018.



He also raised her son Quincy from her previous romance with Al B. Sure!, 55, and co-parents son Justin, 30, daughter Chance and 19-month-old daughter Love, who he had with his exes Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.