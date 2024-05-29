Ewan McGregor dreams of stage return

Ewan McGregor dreams of returning to the West End stage.
The 53-year-old actor hasn't taken on any theatre roles since he played Iago in a production of William Shakespeare's 'Othello' at London's Donmar Warehouse alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in the title role between 2007 and 2008 - now Ewan has admitted to Variety that he's itching to tread the boards once again and he wants to have another shot at playing the Bard's famous villain.
He told the outlet: "I played Iago in ‘Othello’ in London with Chiwetel Ejiofor, and I felt like I scratched the surface of that role. So I’ve often felt [that] one day, I’d like to do that again.
"That was a real mountain in terms of feeling worthy to do that one. It’s also just the pressure of, ‘Am I doing it right?’ To do it again without all that shit and just try and really dig into what’s there on the page would be amazing. I will try and do that again at some point."
Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Ewan talked about starring in TV show 'A Gentleman in Moscow' and admitted it's much more tiring than working on a movie.
He explained: "I love making movies. I always dreamed of being a movie star. Then I was in movies. Every time I would sit there at the premiere, I couldn’t believe I was up there [on screen]. I still have that, I guess, but I don’t know what it means exactly ...
"[Movies] are enormously taxing. A movie, you can shoot in a couple of months, and you can throw yourself heart and soul into that. You know the light is down at the tunnel. When you’re doing something that’s six months long, at the end of your first month, you’re exhausted!"
