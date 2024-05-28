Family of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor reveals his final act of bravery before he was shot

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Johnny Wactor saved his co-worker's life when he was shot to death over the weekend.



The actor was best known for his role in US soap opera 'General Hospital' but died Saturday (25.05.24) after being fatally shot at the age of just 37 and now, in a description that matches that of an incident shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, his brother Grant explained that the whole incident came about as he shielded a colleague from gunfire.



Jonny's brother Grant told the MailOnline: "We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself.



"He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'. Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. That's when they shot him."



Johnny's mother Scarlett initially explained to TMZ that Johnny was with a colleague when they saw three men "messing with Johnny's car" and that the suspects "allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter".



Scarlett noted that Johnny "did not try to stop" the alleged suspects in their actions, and that even though paramedics rushed to the scene shortly after the shooting, he was pronounced dead in hospital.



On Sunday evening, Johnny's agent David Shaul remembered his late client as being "a spectacular human being."



He told People: "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.



"Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."



Johnny - who had also starred in 'Criminal Minds' and 'Siberia' - joined the cast of 'General Hospital' in early 2020 as the ex-con mechanic Brando Corbin and stayed with the show until 2022, when his character was stabbed and woke up in the hospital only to suffer a fatal seizure.