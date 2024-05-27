Mike Tyson suffers health scare onboard flight

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mike Tyson is "doing great" after suffering a health scare onboard a flight.



The former heavyweight champion became "nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up" during an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles.



In a statement given to PEOPLE, Mike's rep explained: "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."



The ulcer flare-up occurred 30 minutes before the plane landed.



Paramedics ultimately boarded the plane in order to assist the 57-year-old sports star.



Mike's flight was actually delayed for two hours because of an "air conditioning issue on the aircraft", with a rep insisting that Mike's health scare wasn't a factor in the delay.



The former heavyweight champion is currently preparing to face Jake Paul in a boxing match.



The much-anticipated event is scheduled to be held in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.



Looking forward to the fight, Mike previously said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.



"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."



Meanwhile, Jake recently described facing Mike as the "ultimate test of warfare".



The 27-year-old star - who has turned his focus to boxing in recent years - told TMZ Sports: "I'm going to have to manage the nerves and excitement.



"This is my ultimate test of warfare and that excites me."