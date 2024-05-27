Bruce Springsteen forced to cancel European stadium tour dates over health issue

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Bruce Springsteen has been forced to cancel some European shows due to ill health.



The 74-year-old rock star has been hitting stadiums with his E Street Band since 2023 but has suffered some vocal issues and has been ordered to postpone the show for the next 10 days, meaning that the dates that had been booked for Marseille, Prague and Milan will not go ahead.



A post on his official Instagram page read: "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to Postpone Prague and Milan Shows Under Doctor's Direction, European Stadium Tour Resumes June 12 in Madrid



"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days.""



The social media statement also noted that "additional postponements are required" as well but reassured fans that the 'Born To Run' hitmaker is "recuperating comfortably" and that he and his band all "look forward" to getting back on the road when they are able to do so.



It continued: "With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.



"Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."



The news comes just days after Bruce surprised gig-goers by kicking off his Kilkenny gig with a moving tribute to his late friend, Shane MacGowan.



The Boss headlined Nowlan Park with the E Street Band on Sunday (13.05.24) and started his set with a rousing rendition of the Pogues classic ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ in memory of the Irish music legend.



The 'Fairytale of New York' group reacted on X: “Lovely tribute to our boss, thanks Bruce.”



Shane died of pneumonia last November, aged 65, after months of battling ill health.



Springsteen had visited him in hospital during the Irish leg of his world tour.



Paying his respects, the 'Hungry Heart' hitmaker wrote upon the sad news of his passing: “Shane was one of my all-time favourite writers.



“The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.



“I was fortunate to spend a little time with Shane and his lovely wife Victoria the last time we were in Dublin. He was very ill, but still beautifully present in his heart and spirit.



“His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.”