Cassie Ventura breaks silence after Sean 'Diddy' Combs assault footage was leaked

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cassie Ventura has thanked people for their "love and support" following the release of video footage of her being assaulted by then-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy Combs'.



The 54-year-old rapper was seen in a surveilance video released by CNN on 17 May launching a brutal attack on the 37-year-old singer at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, and the 'Me + U' hitmaker has now spoken out to reflect on how the abuse she allegedly experienced "broke [her] down".



She wrote in a statement shared to Instagram: "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.



“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue.



“It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”



Cassie went on to urge people to believe what victims tell them and offered her own support to those who are "living in fear" and isolation.



She continued: “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.



"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear.



“Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she concluded. “This healing journey is never ending but this support means everything to me. Thank you.



"Love always, Cassie."



Days after the video was released, Diddy admitted he was "truly sorry" for his "inexcusable" behaviour.



He said: “I was f****** up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.



“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.”



Revealing how he sought help after the 2016 assault, he added: “I went and I sought out professional help and had to go to therapy, had to go to rehab.



“Had to ask God for his mercy and grace.



“I’m so sorry. I’m committed to being a better man each and every day.



“I’m truly sorry.”



Diddy was hit with allegations including physical abuse by Cassie in a November 2023 lawsuit, which he settled out of court a day after it was lodged.