Peloton 'pauses' use of Diddy's music and series following Cassie attack video

Peloton has reportedly "paused" the use of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' music and his series on its platform.



The 54-year-old rapper was hit by a wave of lawsuits in late 2023 and early 2024, including allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault.



The cases remain active, and he has denied all claims against him.



Since then, a video was released by CNN showing him launching a brutal attack on his 37-year-old ex, Cassie Ventura, at a now-closed Los Angeles hotel, and he's issued a grovelling apology.



Now, TMZ reports that Peloton wrote on its private members’ Facebook group in response to a disgruntled user: “We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform.



“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community."



The individual had commented: “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere."



Combs didn’t mention Cassie directly by name in his apology video, which was released on Instagram, and used it to say it was hard for him to talk about “dark” times, before telling his followers he went into therapy and rehab and sought God’s help after he battered Cassie.



Combs said on Sunday (19.05.24) about the footage of him beating Cassie that he had hit “rock bottom” when it was captured, adding he was disgusted with himself over the incident then and now.



Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Cassie, responded to Page Six in a statement: “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”



Referring to the mountain of other accusations of abuse Combs is currently facing, she added: “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.



“That he was only compelled to ‘apologise’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”



Cassie had detailed the 2016 assault caught on tape in a bombshell 2023 lawsuit she lodged against Combs, which accused him of abuse.



The music mogul settled out of court over the claims a day after it was filed, but his legal team later said the settlement was in “no way an admission of wrongdoing”.



Footage of him beating Cassie was captured on surveillance cameras at the InterContinental Hotel, showing him kicking her as she lay motionless on the ground before he hurled a glass vase at her after sitting watching her pick up her belongings after the initial attack.



Cassie’s 2023 filing said Combs was “extremely intoxicated” at the time and had punched her “in the face” leaving a “black eye”.