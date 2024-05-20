Travis Kelce reveals favourite track from Taylor Swift’s new record

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce says ‘So High School’ is his favourite track from Taylor Swift’s new ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album.



The NFL player, 34, has spent months gushing about his 34-year-old singer girlfriend’s music, and has now selected the track as his top one from her 31-song record, which is said to be packed with references to her ex-lovers.



‘So High School’ sees Taylor sing about the feeling at the beginning of new romance as a teenager – and fans are convinced it is about Kansas City Chiefs star Travis.



The Super Bowl winner told People when asked to name his favourite tune from ‘TTPD’: “I might be a little biased to ‘So High School’.



Fans say Taylor’s 11th studio album details her breakups from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, but believe both ‘So High School’ and ‘The Alchemy’ are about Travis.



‘The Alchemy’ includes football references like touchdowns, teams, warming benches, winning streaks, trophies, cheers and being the greatest in the league.



Its also seemingly references the moment Taylor reunited with Travis after he won his third Super Bowl in February.



She sings on the track: “Shirt’s off, and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”



Before ‘TTPD’ was released, Travis was reported to have “zero concern” the singer may address past relationships on the record.



A source told the Daily Mail about Taylor’s habit of using past romances as inspiration for her material: “If (‘Tortured Poets’) is about (her ex) Joe (Alwyn), or anyone – even if it is about him in the future – this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous.



“(Travis) understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”



Taylor dated English actor Joe, 33, for six years before they split in early 2023, with the couple rumoured to have been engaged.



She was linked to The 1975 singer Matty Healy in 2023, but the pair were said to have split after around a month of dating.