Nikki Glaser slams Ben Affleck for ‘not preparing’ for Tom Brady roast

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nikki Glaser has slammed Ben Affleck for apparently not preparing for his stint on Tom Brady’s roast.



The comic, 39, and the ‘Armageddon’ actor, 51, were among the panel of roasters at the live Netflix special aired on 5 May from the Kia Forum in California.



Nikki told the ‘KFC Radio’ podcast about Ben’s gags: “I haven’t watched it (back) because I don’t like to watch people bomb



“(Ben is) someone who’s famous enough that he thinks that this is probably beneath (him) to do this, so (he was like), ‘I’m just gonna do a favour. It’s not going to be that big of a deal.’”



Nikki added she felt Ben had been “phoning it in” at the comedy special, and said he probably had to pitch joke ideas to a group of writers and went with the angle of being “mad” about trolls.



Ben was a surprise guest at 46-year-old retired NFL player Tom’s roast and his jokes included: “You guys out there talking s*** behind your f****** keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan, that makes you a b****.”



Nikki called his focus “self-centred” and said: “There were jokes that could have been used to fill up an entire set that would have been amazing, but either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time.”



Ben’s set was branded one of the worst of the roast by fans, while Nikki was praised for her jibes about Tom’s 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 43, and how he lost millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency blunder.



Tom – who has children Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old girl Vivian with his ex – has admitted he regrets agreeing to his Netflix roast as his children were “affected” by the gags.



He told ‘The Pivot’ podcast: “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.”



The seven-time Super Bowl champion – who also has son Jack, 16, with his 53-year-old actress ex Bridget Moynahan – added he didn’t think his decision to be a part of ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ through properly.



He added: “It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realise, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.



“So it makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naive you don’t know or you get a little like, ‘Oh s***!’”