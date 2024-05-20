Jessica Alba feels 'excited' by acting return

Jessica Alba feels "excited" about the next chapter in her life.
The 43-year-old actress recently stepped down from her role as the chief creative officer of Honest Company, her beauty and baby brand, and Jessica is now keen to return to her acting roots, after focusing on her business in recent years.
The Hollywood star told Us Weekly: "It’s been 12 years, so I think it’s time to get back into entertainment and also think about what else I want to create or do.
"I have a movie actually coming out June 21st for Netflix called 'Trigger Warning'. It’s an action movie and I executive produced it. So, I’m excited."
'Trigger Warning' will be Jessica's first movie since 2019, when she starred in the crime thriller 'Killers Anonymous'.
In April, the actress announced she was quitting her role at Honesty Company.
Jessica - who has children Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, six, with her husband Cash Warren - wrote on Instagram: "It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer.
"However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board.
"While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernon at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker."
Accompanying Jessica's post were a series of photos documenting her time at the company, from a picture of her sitting on boxes in a warehouse in 2011 to speaking at Nasdaq when Honest went public in May 2021.
