Britney Spears claims broken foot is 'better'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears has claimed her broken foot is "better" already.



The 42-year-old singer was left injured when she fell over at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on 2 May but despite it being bruised and swollen just a week ago, she has insisted her "stubborn" resistance to advice has paid off and she has healed well.



Alongside a video of her swollen and bruised foot, she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: “Just last week can you believe it !!! How is it already better ???



“Well I was stubborn and did it my way !!!



“I didn’t listen to a soul !! I even wore heels at night and danced with the saints !!! (sic)"



The lengthy caption went on to detail all the things the 'Toxic' singer had been up to while her foot was healing, including skinny dipping in Mexico, drinking “expensive wine”, singing in her outdoor shower, and shooting videos in new outfits.



She added: “I finally told someone to their face for the first time ‘f*** you’!!



"I took night drives that pissed me off because I wasn’t at the wheel!!!”



But Britney's vacation ended abruptly when she caught a cold and then flew home.



Her update on her foot came days after the 'Gimme More' hitmaker expressed her intention to avoid having surgery on her foot.



In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Walking on a broken foot … if I go fast it goes numb ... [I previously had surgery] twice for my knee and once for my foot.



"They always said it can heal on its own but theres a huge chance it can snap and break again.



"Well I always did the surgeries and it was more painful afterwards so I’m being stubborn this time ... I’m gonna see if my body knows how to heal itself."



Britney previously faced reports she was involved in a bust-up with rumoured boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz on the night she injured her foot after she was pictured barefoot and dressed only in her underwear coming out of the Chateau Marmont and being tended to by medics.



But the 'Sometimes' singer later insisted she hurt herself in a fall.



Britney shared a video of her swollen ankle on Instagram and explained: "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot - just to show proof. It’s so bad ... Idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell - embarrassed myself - and that’s it.



"Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice. "It is actually pretty bad but [stuff] happens."