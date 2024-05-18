Amy Schumer praises Olivia Munn’s cancer bravery as she gets annual mammogram

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Amy Schumer got an annual mammogram due to Olivia Munn’s “bravery” in highlighting her breast cancer fight.



The 42-year-old comic paid tribute to the ‘Magic Mike’ actress, 43, after going for the check-up, while urging other women to follow her lead.



She said on her Instagram Story after her screen: “I love you @oliviamunn. I just got my annual mammogram because of your bravery. Schedule yours today.”



Mammograms involve an x-ray being taken of women’s breasts to flag any early signs of breast cancer, and can detect the disease up to three years before it can be felt.



Olivia has revealed her body is scarred with “divots and dents” in the wake of her breast cancer fight.



The actress had been due to shoot a sci-fi film in Germany this time last year, but instead had to go under the knife for a double mastectomy after oncologists discovered she was suffering stage 1 invasive cancer in both her breasts.



She told People about being left with “battle wounds” from the gruelling operation: “I have some divots and dents on one side of my body near where the lymph nodes were, and they had to really dig out.



“And I’ve been wearing some dresses on the red carpet that made me a little stressed out at times.”



Olivia – who has son Malcolm, two, with her 41-year-old comedian partner John Mulaney – added her make-up artist Diane Buzzetta, “learned how to do tattoo-type makeup” ahead of appearances including this year’s Oscars, at which she wore a halter-style chrome gown.



She said about preparing for the ceremony: “We’re trying to really cheat where the dents are and how to make it really smooth and cover up everything, so that I could wear it.



“It’s not something I can do by myself, but knowing that there's that option for when I’m in front of the camera has made me feel a lot better about things.



“And then personally, the people in my life who see it don’t see them as imperfections. So, that’s a good feeling, too.”