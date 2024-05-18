Willow Smith's 'place of healing'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Willow Smith was in a "place of healing" when writing her new album.



The 23-year-old singer/songwriter 'Empathogen' record features an "emotional shift" that Willow says was a deliberate attempt to "bring people in".



She told Variety: "The lyrics, the content, of 'Coping Mechanism' was about heartbreak and anger – what I was feeling at that time. You have to feel that and let that out. With ‘Empathogen,’ my emotional shift came with a musical shift to something softer and introspective into a more complex space. I was in a place of healing and trying to find the truest expression of healing.



"I’m trying to bring people in, rather than explode outwards."



Willow also spoke about why she chose the title 'Empathogen' for her latest record.



She said: "Empathogens are certain molecular compounds like MDMA and psilocybin. Certain plant medicines, when you ingest them, they have a deep connection to life. They open your heart to a deeper sense of empathy. While making this album, I was going through a healing process. Going to a deeper place and experiencing different ceremonial environments. Soaking in the beauty of ancient traditions. I wanted my title to express that."



While Willow is from a famous family, with parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and brother Jaden Smith all in the showbiz industry, she admitted she wants to be seen as her own person.



She said: "I will love my family with all of my being and my spirit forever. I think that as soon as you’re born, you’re an individual who needs to make their own decisions. We all have to figure out how to be adults and live our lives as individuals. But I will forever wish to be close to my family in every way."