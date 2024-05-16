Tame Impala sells entire music catalogue to Sony

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tame Impala has sold his entire music catalogue to Sony Music Publishing.



The 'Borderline' hitmaker - whose real name is Kevin Parker - has reached a global deal with the label which is said to include all his past and future releases, including work he's done for Rihanna, Sir Mick Jagger, Gorillaz, Mark Ronson and more.



In a statement, he said: "The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all.



"They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far.”



Exact details of the agreement have not been made public at this time.



The musician added: "I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide.



"I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings.”



Meanwhile, Sony Music Publishing CEO and chairman Jon Platt praised Parker's "versatile" songwriting catalogue.



He said: "I have always admired Kevin Parker and I believe he is one of the most versatile songwriters of our time.



"Kevin has built a catalog of songs with incredible range and enduring power, and he has always stayed true to his vision.



"It is a privilege to represent his music, and we are committed to broadening his legacy of success.”



As Tame Impala, Parker has released four studio albums and plenty of singles, while his songwriting credits include work with Rihanna, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Mark Ronson, Sir Mick Jagger, Gorillaz, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, The Weeknd and more.



Most recently, Parker teamed up with Dua Lipa on several tracks for her latest album 'Radical Optimism'.