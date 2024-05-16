Billie Eilish hints at relationship woes on heart-wrenching new album

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish brokenheartedly sings about feeling "unappreciated" in a relationship on her new record, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'.



The 22-year-old Grammy winner returns with her eagerly anticipated third studio album on Friday (17.05.24), and there are some heart-wrenching songs, including one about a lover falling out of love with her.



As reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Billie sings on 'The Greatest': “All the times I’ve waited for you to want me naked?.?.?.? and you don’t want to know what I would have done. Anything at all. All my love and patience. I’m unappreciated. I loved you and I still do.”



The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker – who recently slammed a publication for outing her as queer on the red carpet after claiming her sexuality is “obvious” - split from 32-year-old The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford in May 2023.



On another track, Billie addresses comments about her body.



On 'Skinny', she sings: “People say I look happy just because I look skinny. And I still cry. And you said I was your secret but you didn’t get to keep it. And the internet is hungry for the meanest kind of funny but somebody’s got to feed it.”



The 'What Was I Made For?' hitmaker previously opened up about how she had a lot of “anger" towards her body as a teenager.



The superstar believed that her body was "gaslighting" her during her adolescent years but in more recent years has tried to accept things as they are.



She told Vogue: "Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***. A lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and what I’ve lost because of things that happened to it … I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years. I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me."