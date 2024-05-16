Cardi B admits her kids 'always come second' to her career: 'It takes my life...'

Cardi B always prioritises her career over her children.
The 32-year-old rap star has daughter Kulture, five, and two-year-old son Wave with estranged husband Offset, also 32, but following their separation last year admitted that she struggles to be a wife and mother at all times because she will always put her music first.
She told Rolling Stone: "The part I love is that [Offset and I] really like each other, like a support system. We’re really both each other’s cheerleader. I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking. We have our own bad stuff.
"We’re from two different worlds.
"Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife.
"It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying?
"My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realise that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.",
The 'WAP' hitmaker confirmed last December that she and her fellow rapper had split up after six years of marriage but when asked whether she has thought about legally ending it through divorce, she admitted that it is a tough decision because she doesn't know how to cut him out entirely.
She said: "I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?"
