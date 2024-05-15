Liam Neeson joins cast of Hotel Tehran

Liam Neeson has been cast in 'Hotel Tehran'.
The 71-year-old actor is attached to appear with Zachary Levi in the action thriller that is being written and directed by Guy Moshe.
The film is set to head into production later this summer with Rocket Science, Oakhurst Entertainment, Astral Future and Dreamtime Films handling global distribution at the Cannes Film Festival.
Moshe said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to welcome Liam Neeson to 'Hotel Tehran'. He is a true thespian and an icon in our industry.
"The character he plays, Larry, is complex, irreverent and inspired by real people. I know his fans around the world will relish seeing him inhabit this distinct role and I can't wait to be there to capture it."
Moshe has written the script with Mark Bacci and it is based on an original idea from former CIA officer Bazzel Baz. He is also producing the flick with Matthew G. Zamias, Marina Grasic and Wendy Sweetmore.
Levi is playing the role of Tucker – the leader of a unit consisting of disgraced and war-torn former CIA operatives tasked with entering the heart of Iran's capital Tehran to take down a life-changing score.
Sweetmore said: "It takes an army to bring a story of this nature to life and we are fortunate to have the experience of top ex-special forces and government intelligence operatives leading the charge.
"We know they will help craft this film and arm the actors, including the incomparable Liam Neeson and the dynamic Zachary Levi, with the care and authenticity it deserves."
