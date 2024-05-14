John Krasinski hasn't been asked about The Office return

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

John Krasinski hasn't been approached for 'The Office' spin-off.



The 44-year-old actor - who played Jim Halpert in the original US version of Ricky Gervais' iconic British mockumentary - has admitted while he is open to making a cameo appearance out of loyalty to executive producer Greg Daniels, he is yet to be asked.



He told Entertainment Tonight: "As of now, I haven't been asked. But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea."



The Peacock spin-off - which has been developed by Daniels and is set in the same universe as the main show - will follow volunteer staff members at a struggling Midwestern newspaper, with Ricky and Stephen Merchant also serving as executive producers on the project.



'About Time' actor Domhnall Gleeson will has been cast alongside 'The White Lotus' star Sabrina Impacciatore, with further names set to be revealed.



John added: "I'm actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie's movie. He's so good and he's so sweet - he's going to crush in the show."



And while Steve Carell - who played Michael Scott on the US 'Office' - is looking forward to seeing the "fantastic" Domhnall in the show, he isn't planning to make an appearance.



Last week, Lisa Katz, the president of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement: "It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock.



"In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."



The show will start production in July 2024, but there are no details about when it is set to air.