Nicolas Cage starring in new Western with Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nicolas Cage, Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff are teaming up for new Western 'The Gunslingers'.



The 60-year-old actor - who recently made his Western debuts in last year's 'The Old Way' and 2022 movie 'Butcher's Crossing' - is already returning to the genre in a new project written and directed by 'Dead Man's Hand' filmmaker Brian Skiba.



As reported by Variety, the trio will be joined in the cast by Costas Mandylor, Scarlett Stallone, Tzia Ma and Randall Batinkoff.



The 'Dream Scenario' actor will play mad genius Ben alongside 'True Detective' star Dorff's reformed gunslinger Thomas Keller.



The pair are guided by a spiritual leader called Jericho (Mandylor) as they strive for vindication in the rugged town of Redemption.



While confronting his violent history, a bar fight reignites a feud with the Five Points Gang.



Although he is now baptised and reborn, Thomas finds himself facing new challenges as he tries to keep his newfound peace in a town full of secrets and violence.



The movie is already in post production, and the cast have been hailed for their "original and powerful performances".



Batinkoff, who also serves as producer and is the CEO of Aarimax Films, said: "I’m thrilled to be a part of what I believe will go down as a classic Western.



“Stephen, Heather, and Nic, deliver original and powerful performances, along with the rest of our stellar cast, that I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to enjoy.”



Meanwhile, Brilliant Pictures CEO Marc Bikindou thinks 'The Gunslingers' can continue the Western revival sparked by the likes of 'Yellowstone'.



He added: "The moment I read this script I knew it would feed perfectly into the genre projects the market is looking for right now.



"Westerns are seeing something of a comeback, fuelled by recent smash hit series such as 'Yellowstone'.



"We are thrilled to be working alongside such a talented team and excited to bring this to market.”