Olivia Munn had a hysterectomy amid her breast cancer battle

Munn had a hysterectomy

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 487243

Olivia Munn had a hysterectomy following her battle with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old actress - who has two-year-old Malcolm with husband John Mulaney has undergone four operations, a double mastectomy and been placed in medically-induced menopause over the last 12 months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and revealed that she decided to have her uterus removed in April.

She told Vogue: "I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries

"It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family. I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don't worry.’ But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I'm going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It's his childhood, but it's my motherhood, and I don't want to miss any of these parts if I don't have to."

The former 'Newsroom' star also revealed that she had previously decided to have her eggs frozen immediately following her diagnosis because she and her husband didn't feel as if they were ready to close the door on expanding their family together.

She said: "Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month. After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation.

"At my age, one in every 10 eggs are healthy, and we were hoping to make one embryo from this retrieval."

