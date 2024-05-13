Steve Buscemi latest victim of random attack in New York

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Steve Buscemi is the latest star to be randomly attacked in New York.



The 'Reservoir Dogs' actor was wandering through the East Side of Manhattan last Wednesday (08.05.24) when he was "assaulted" and left with a swollen face.



The 66-year-old star's representative confirmed Buscemi subsequently received treatment at hospital and is doing "OK".



They told The Hollywood Reporter: “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city.



“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of N.Y.”



The incident came just two months after Buscemi's 'Boardwalk Empire' co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, 55, was attacked by a homeless man who lobbed a rock at him in Central Park in March.



Xavier Israel, 27, was taken into custody after he caused injury to the back of his neck.



The same month, Bethenny Frankel was punched in the face in a separate incident.



The 53-year-old reality star noticed a video posted onto social media by fashion design student Mikayla Toninato about her experience of being assaulted in the Big Apple and took to the comments to reveal that the same thing had happened to her.



She wrote on TikTok: "This is insane bc this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say I was on the UWS [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery. (sic)”