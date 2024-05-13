Ariana Grande is back in the studio

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ariana Grande is already back in the studio.



The pop superstar has posted a cryptic snap from her "happy" place, the studio, just two months after she released her latest chart-topping album, 'Eternal Sunshine'.



She simply captioned the black-and-white photo of the mixing desk on her Instagram Story: "happy."



The 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)' hitmaker’s return to the recording booth – which she is yet to confirm is for more solo music or part of her contributions to the ‘Wicked’ films - comes after she recently celebrated her grandmother's place in history after she became the oldest person ever to score a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



Ariana listed her "Nonna" Majorie Grande as a singer and a writer on the track 'Ordinary Things' on the LP, and Majorie made history when the song entered the run-down at number 55.



The 30-year-old singer-and-actress – who is set to star as Glinda in the two-part ‘Wicked’ movie adaptation - shared a picture of Majorie posing with a plaque commemorating her achievement and captioned it on Instagram: "Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100.



"We love and thank you."



The feat has made Majorie the most senior person to ever feature on the chart since it was founded in 1958.



She toppled a record set by late songwriter Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when his song 'Oh Sweet Lorraine' charted on the Hot 100 at number 42 back in 2013.



Stobaugh passed away three years later.



On 'Ordinary Things', Majorie is heard talking about her late husband Frank and gives relationship advice.



She is heard saying: "And when he’d come home and I’d see him, And when he'd come home and I'd see him, when he first gets off that train.



"It was like God almighty arrived. It was like seein' daylight. I mean, I could've packed up and left a million times. You know? It's not that we never fought. You can overcome that.



"You know? It's very easy. And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin' goodnight. That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that. And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it. You're in the wrong place, get out."