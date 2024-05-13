U2's Bono insists Coldplay are 'not a rock band'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Bono has defended Coldplay and insisted they are not a "rock band".



The U2 frontman was interviewed by BBC Radio 1's Greg James for 'Music Uncovered: The Genius Of Coldplay', the first in an eight-part series, which aims to “unravel the phenomenon” of Chris Martin's band.



Bono, 64, believes the 'Yellow' hitmakers are mistakenly "judged by rock rules", whilst revealing 2003's 'Clocks' is his favourite song by the Grammy winning group.



He said of the hit from their second album, 'A Rush of Blood to the Head': “It just sort of sticks to you, tighter than time itself.



“The clock face of one band sharing a moment in time… I remember when I first heard it, punching the air in a manly but not aggressive way, and then the feeling of, ‘Oh, this is just better than anyone else’s song at the moment.'"



The 'With or Without You' hitmaker continued: “I should mention Coldplay are not a rock band. I hope that’s obvious. There is something much more interesting going on there like the Isley Brothers or something.



“They should not be judged by rock rules… Rage is the river running under most rock formations. Coldplay’s music has a different source and I think it’s best revealed in this song Clocks.”



'Music Uncovered: The Genius Of Coldplay' is available to stream on BBC Sounds now.



Meanwhile, Coldplay are set to headline Glastonbury again next month.



The 'Viva La Vida' hitmakers first headlined the Pyramid Stage back in 2002, and the chart-topping band are now poised to become the first act to headline the world-famous extravaganza five times.



Despite this, Coldplay haven't performed at Worthy Farm since 2016.



Dua Lipa and SZA are set to make history at Glasto, as it’s the first time two out of the three headliners have been female.



Shania Twain has landed this year's coveted 'legends slot' on Sunday afternoon.



The festival's line-up features a host of big-name female stars, after organisers were criticised for having all-male headliners last year.



The likes of Avril Lavigne, Jessie Ware, Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello are all scheduled to perform, with Avril and Camila making their debuts at the festival.



Meanwhile, BRIT Award-winning rapper Little Simz will play immediately before Coldplay take to the stage.