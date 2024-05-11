Justin Bieber 'can't wait to become a dad'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Justin Bieber feels "so excited" to become a dad.



The 30-year-old pop star and his wife Hailey Bieber recently announced that they're expecting their first child together, and a source has now revealed that Justin is already looking forward to the challenge of fatherhood.



The insider told PEOPLE: "Everyone is excited for them.



"They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."



The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2018 - already have a baby name in mind, and they've even started to decorate a nursery for their unborn child.



The source shared: "They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."



Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy news via Instagram on Thursday (09.05.24).



Hailey, 27, and Justin have always had a shared ambition to become parents one day, and the celebrity couple feel that they're now ready to take the "next step" in their relationship.



The source shared: "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood.



"They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship."