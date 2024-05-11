Avicii's ex-girlfriend dead at 34

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Avicii's ex-girlfriend has died at the age of 34.



According to Us Weekly, Emily Goldberg passed away on April 3 in La Jolla, California and her cause of death has been ruled a pulmonary embolism, which according to Harvard Health is a "blood clot that blocks the flow of blood to part of one lung".



In May 2023, Emily revealed she had been battling cancer but was in remission.



She wrote on Instagram: "I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free."



She is survived by her parents Julie and Sam and brother Aaron.



A message on Emily's online obituary stated: "Emily was a vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life. She was born on December 3, 1989 in Poway, California.



"After graduating college, she traveled the world with an EDM music tour, eventually working in event planning and social media marketing for the Wynn Encore Hotel in Las Vegas. Most recently, she became somewhat of an expert on American and Japanese wrestling with an extensive network of like- minded friends.



"Emily had a particular fondness for animals, especially Pomeranian puppies, and spent many happy hours with her beloved dogs Bear and Kuma.



"A private memorial service is being held."



Emily and late DJ Avicii reportedly met in Las Vegas when Emily worked for the Wynn and Avicii had a residency there.



They bonded over their shared love of EDM.



Avicii - who retired from the music industry in 2016 - died by suicide in April 2018 at the age of 28.