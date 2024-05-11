Alleged Drake trespasser returns to get bike, gets ticketed: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake's Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake's Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike.

Toronto police say the man refused to leave when told to on Saturday afternoon and was given a provincial offences ticket under the Trespass to Property Act.

Police say it's the same man who was seriously injured in an altercation with the superstar rapper's security guards on Thursday afternoon.

At the time, the man was taken to hospital and police didn't lay charges.

This was the second alleged trespasser at Drake's Bridle Path mansion since one of his security guards was injured in a high-profile shooting outside the gates early Tuesday.

The unrest comes against the backdrop of a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which has seen both artists trade increasingly personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.