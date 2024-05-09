Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson launch a podcast series

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson are launching a new podcast.



The 62-year-old actor has joined forces with Ted - his former 'Cheers' co-star - to create a new podcast series titled 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name'.



Ted, 76 - who played Sam Malone on 'Cheers' - said: "Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that. And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae.



"Each week, we’ll reflect on our own friendship and careers, and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can’t wait for you to listen."



Woody played bartender Woody Boyd on 'Cheers' between 1985 and 1993, and the Hollywood actor is now looking forward to reuniting with his former co-star.



Woody said in a statement: "The best part about doing this podcast is that it’s given me an excuse to hang out with Ted.



"Sure we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that."



The podcast will launch on SiriusXM on June 12 and new episodes of the show will be released every Wednesday.



The upcoming podcast series will feature a number of special guests, including Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Conan O’Brien, Nick Offerman and Martin Short.