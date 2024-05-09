Drew Barrymore could return to Hollywood

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Drew Barrymore's daughters have encouraged her to return to acting.



The 49-year-old actress shot to stardom as a child, appearing in movies like 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' - but Drew has largely focused on her TV talk-show and other business ventures in recent years.



The Hollywood star - who has daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, ten - told Us Weekly: "I think the girls are like, ‘Yeah, mom, we’re doing great. If you want to go do that, go back and do things.' So getting that permission from them was really huge and sort of opened up my mind, so we’ll see."



Drew is the co-founder of Flower Films, a production company that's developed movies such as 'Charlie’s Angels' and 'Donnie Darko'.



And now, Drew is dreaming of making a 'Wizard of Oz' prequel.



The veteran star shared: "It was one of the first scripts I fell in love with and we developed it. So it feels very personal to me, and I think it’s just lying in a vault somewhere. So as a director, oh, my God, I would give anything to do that."



Drew has made a conscious decision to pursue other interests in recent years. But the 'Miss You Already' star is open-minded about making an acting comeback.



Drew - who previously starred in the Netflix series 'Santa Clarita Diet' - said: "It was sort of not really available to me for many years. And I did try, but [it] wasn’t feeling right for me. And I would have some really fun times getting to play a character, like on 'Santa Clarita Diet'.



"I loved the character but I wasn’t able to fit it in with the type of mom I want to be."