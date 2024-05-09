Britney Spears 'chooses' not to write her own material: 'I'm not very good!'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears doesn't think she is "very good" at writing.



The 42-year-old pop superstar - who released her bombshell memoir 'The Woman in Me' last year which charted her life before and after the termination of a conservatorship arrangement that had been governed by her immediate family - admitted that she struggles to put pen to paper herself but is a big fan of best-selling authors like Danielle Steel.



She wrote on Instagram: "I choose not to write … I don’t think I’m very good … but I like Danielle Steel novels … what a beautiful gift..."



The 'Overprotected' hitmaker shared her words alongside a poem by Nikita Gill which warned that writers are "dangerous people" who know how to "immortalise their kills in verse".



The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has dabbled in songwriting over the years, having solely composed the 2005 ballad 'Someday (I Will Understand)' and co-wrote her 2004 hit 'Everytime', as well as 'Follow Me', which served as the theme song to her sister Jamie Lynn's sitcom 'Zoey 101' around the same time.



Despite Britney having an apparent lack of faith in her own writing, she recently hit out at a report that claimed 'Speed Drive' singer CharliXCX had been working on new tracks for her and insisted that in terms of music, she is only interested in writing tracks for other artists.



She wrote on Instagram: "Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!



"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!



"For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! (sic)"