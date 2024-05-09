Tom Brady 'wants a good relationship' with Gisele Bundchen

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady "wants to have a good relationship" with Gisele Bundchen.



The 46-year-old sports icon is determined to retain a good relationship with his ex-wife, and he doesn't want things to become "awkward" between them after his recent Netflix roast.



A source told Us Weekly: "Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele.



"He wants them to have closure and be in a good place."



Tom and Gisele were married between 2009 and 2022, and the former couple have two children - Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 - together.



But during the Netflix roast, Gisele's new romance with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente was the subject of numerous jokes.



For instance, Kevin Hart joked about Gisele meeting Joaquim while she was still married to the NFL star.



The stand-up comedian quipped: "Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day."



Gisele - who has denied being unfaithful - announced her split from Tom back in 2022.



The 43-year-old model released a statement at the time, explaining that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".



The blonde beauty said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."



Meanwhile, Tom insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.



He wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"