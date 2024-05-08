233979
Entertainment  

Alt-rock musician Steve Albini dies aged 61

Alt-rocker Albini dead at 61

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 486394

Steve Albini has died aged 61.

The acclaimed musician - who helmed some of the most revered albums across America's alternative music scene - has passed away after suffering a heart attack at his recording studio.

Staff at the studio, Electrical Audio, have confirmed to Pitchfork that Albini died on Tuesday (07.05.24).

The late musician fronted bands such as Big Black, Rapeman and Shellac, while he also produced albums for the likes of Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

Albini was heavily influenced by the punk movement during his younger years, and he ultimately founded his own music project called Big Black, firstly as a solo effort before it eventually became a quartet.

The group released their debut album, 'Atomizer' in 1986, and they're now recognised as one of the most influential punk groups of the era.

Despite this, the group split and in 1987, Albini formed a new band called Rapeman.

Albini then formed Shellac in 1992 alongside drummer Todd Trainer and bassist Bob Weston. Together, they released five albums and the group are actually scheduled to release their latest record, 'To All Trains', next week.

In 1995, Albini established his own recording studio and he worked with several high-profile acts, including Joanna Newsom, Low, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Manic Street Preachers, and Jarvis Cocker.

Away from the music scene, Albini also enjoyed huge success as a poker player, winning two bracelets at World Series of Poker tournaments, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.

Albini is survived by his wife, movie-maker Heather Whinna.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings



TheTango.net
Kings of Leon 'didn't want' Sex on Fire

Kings of Leon 'didn't want' Sex on Fire

Music | May 08, 2024

Pure chaos!

Must Watch | May 08, 2024

Caring crow couple

Uncategorized | May 08, 2024

Abandoned places

Galleries | May 08, 2024

'Always drunk', 'corny', and 'loving the attention'

Showbiz | May 08, 2024


236790
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
234494


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


234453
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



235421