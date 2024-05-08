233979
236463
Entertainment  

Travis Kelce lines up another TV job and joins FX's 'Grotesquerie' from Ryan Murphy

Kelce lands another TV job

Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press - | Story: 486360

While his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift resumes her world Eras tour, Travis Kelce is keeping busy.

The NFL player has joined the cast of “Grotesquerie" on FX. The series is a horror drama from Ryan Murphy, but a spokesperson for the network says it is not under the “American Horror Story” umbrella.

Late Tuesday, cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of videos to Instagram featuring her on set with Kelce.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?" Kelce pops into frame and says, "Jumpin’ into new territory with Niecy.” A later video where she wrote “late night shenanigans” showed the two in what appeared to be a red convertible. “Look at this guy,” she says. “Buckle up!” added Kelce.

And a final video featured Murphy embracing Kelce and saying, “You were wonderful.” Off camera, Nash asks, “How do you feel?" Kelce replied, “Whoo! I'm just glad I didn't hurt nobody.”

It's been an off-season of new jobs for the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also taped a stint as host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video.

Kelce hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.

Murphy has a history of interesting casting choices for his TV shows. In 2015, he cast Lady Gaga for a role on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” She went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance. Last year, he also chose Kim Kardashian for a role on “American Horror Story: Delicate” opposite Emma Roberts. Kardashian received positive reviews for her performance and now has other acting TV projects in the works.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings



TheTango.net
Kings of Leon 'didn't want' Sex on Fire

Kings of Leon 'didn't want' Sex on Fire

Music | May 08, 2024

Pure chaos!

Must Watch | May 08, 2024

Caring crow couple

Uncategorized | May 08, 2024

Abandoned places

Galleries | May 08, 2024

'Always drunk', 'corny', and 'loving the attention'

Showbiz | May 08, 2024


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
236790


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


233977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



235421