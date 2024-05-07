The Crown to make surprise return?

A new incarnation of ‘The Crown’ is being considered.
The beloved Netflix show - which followed the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II - ended in December 2023, but the streaming giant are thought to be thinking about reviving the programme to cover the scandalous King Edward VII, who is said to have had several affairs, following the success of their film ‘Scoop’, which dramatised Prince Andrew’s 2019 ‘Newsnight’ interview.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “The consensus was that the royal drama seemed to wane the closer it came to modern day and retelling multiple stories that so many were familiar with.
“But ‘Scoop’ showed that rather than doing this in a drawn-out, ten-part series, focusing instead on one moment in time seemed to hook people.
“If they can repeat that pattern by delivering prequels in a shorter form, they believe they may have come up with a winning formula for a new incarnation of ‘The Crown’.”
‘Scoop’, which starred Billie Piper as ‘Newsnight’ booker Sam McAlister and Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York, followed the royal’s ‘Newsnight’ interview, where he was asked about connections to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Rufus recently insisted he had to portray Prince Andrew “fairly”.
During an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: “It was resisting the temptation to slant one way or another.
“In the middle of it is a human being and humans are a strange mixture. People who do good things can be unpleasant, people who are nice can be evil, people who do terrible things can do good things. And people who do great things can occasionally do bad. It's mixed up.
“[I endeavoured to] put everything, as I saw it, in there, including uncomfortable levels of positivity as well as negativity.”
The film also starred Keeley Hawes as the duke’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, and the actress admitted the role was a “difficult part”, but also "quite luxurious" because the secretary wasn't as well-known as some of the others.
She said: “On the one hand, that was a difficult part, and on the other, that was quite luxurious compared with what everybody else had to go through – that I was able to sort of create something of my own in Amanda.”
The Crown to make surprise return?
Return of The Crown?
A new incarnation of ‘The Crown’ is being considered.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Stormy takes the standNew York - 8:25 am
- Ballard loss grows Vancouver - 7:33 am
- Shooting near Drake's home Toronto - 6:54 am
- Return of The Crown?Entertainment - 6:37 am
- 3rd Urban Vegas residencyEntertainment - 6:35 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]