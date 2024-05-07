Keith Urban announces third Las Vegas residency

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Keith Urban has announced a brand-new Las Vegas residency dubbed 'High'.



The 56-year-old musician will take over the Fontainebleau Las Vegas for 10 nights in October and February 2025.



Gig-goers can expect to hear tracks from his upcoming album.



So far fans have heard the singles 'Straight Line', 'Messed Up As Me', and 'Go Home W U', with Lainey Wilson.



A pre-sale takes place on May 7 at 10am PST. General sale tickets go on sale on May 10 at 10am PST.



Head to ticketmaster.com/KeithUrbanVegas for the full dates and tickets.



'High' marks Keith's third residency following his stints at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.



Ironically, the country star had previously rejected offers to do a Las Vegas residency.



Keith was against the idea of repeating the same show over-and-over-again at the same venue, but his mind was changed when he began his Colosseum series in 2019.



Speaking to PEOPLE in 2022, he said: "I was asked to do it earlier but always said no because to me a residency sounded a little bit like an episode of 'Severance' and I was like, 'I don't know that I'm built for this.'



"I need freneticism and unpredictability, and I need a certain energy. When we finally went and did the residency at the end of 2019, I loved it, and I was transformed."



Keith - who is married to Nicole Kidman - had to postpone the rest of his Vegas residency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, only performing four shows, but he was back on stage in September 2021.



He also had to step in for Adele after the 'I Drink Wine' singer was forced to cancel her shows at Caesars Palace at the last minute after COVID hit her crew and they were "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays.