236708
Entertainment  

'We will never forget you': Elijah Wood pays touching tribute to LOTR co-star Bernard Hill

Elijah Wood pays tribute

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 486048

Elijah Wood has paid a touching tribute to his late 'Lord of the Rings' co-star Bernard Hill.

The beloved actor – who was best known for his role as King Théoden in the blockbuster fantasy film - passed away on Sunday (05.05.24) aged 79.

Sharing a picture of Hill taken by their co-star, Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn, Wood penned on X: "So long to our friend, our king, Bernard Hill."

Quoting J. R. R. Tolkien's novel, he continued: "We will never forget you.

“For he was a gentle heart and a great king and kept his oaths; and he rose out of the shadows to a last fair morning.”

Dominic Monaghan, who portrayed Merry Brandybuck, wrote alongside the same photograph: “The Broken king has passed to the grey havens but he will always be remembered. #ripbernard.”

Hill - who was also known for starring as Captain Edward Smith opposite Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 blockbuster 'Titanic' - is survived by his wife Marianne and their son Gabriel.

His cause of death is currently unknown.

He had been due to appear at Liverpool's Comic-Con over the weekend but cancelled at the last minute, and the event's organisers immediately took to social media to lead the tributes.

They wrote on X: "We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength."

The 'True Crime' star was born in Manchester and attended drama school at the same time as the late 'Harry Potter' actor Richard Griffiths before playing small roles on television but did not get his big break until 1980 when he was cast as a working-class Liverpudlian man ultimately driven to the edge by the welfare system in 'The Black Stuff'.

As his career took off, Hill took on roles in 'Gandhi' 'Mountains of the Moon', 'Skallagrigg' and 'Madagascar Skin' before appearing in Hollywood films, including 'The Ghost and the Darkness', opposite Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings



TheTango.net
Accidental masterpieces

Accidental masterpieces

Galleries | May 06, 2024

Emily Blunt had 'effortless fun' with Ryan Gosling

Showbiz | May 06, 2024

Chilly Dachshund

Must Watch | May 06, 2024

Air horn test

Must Watch | May 06, 2024

Actors with their stunt doubles

Galleries | May 06, 2024


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
235127


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


233977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
233993