Johnny Depp 'is focused on the future'

Johnny Depp is "focused on moving forward" with his life.



The 60-year-old actor has moved on from his acrimonious legal dispute with ex-wife Amber Heard, and he's now looking forward to the future with a lot of optimism.



A source told PEOPLE: "He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period."



Johnny doesn't have bitterness towards Amber, 38, or anyone else in his life.



The insider shared: "There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter.



"He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody."



Johnny is currently living in London and he's happy to be out of the spotlight.



The source explained: "He really feels London is a home. It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music. He’s jamming out with friends and playing solo in times when he’s not focused on filmmaking."



The movie star is also in a "better headspace" than he's been in for a long time.



The insider said: "There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."



Johnny previously explained that he's consciously distanced himself from Hollywood, following his legal battles.



During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: "Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."



Johnny celebrated his 60th birthday last year, and a source revealed at the time that the actor has "moved on" from his personal dramas.



The source told PEOPLE: "In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial.



"It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."