Britney Spears hurt ankle in hotel fall

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears is nursing a sprained ankle after she "fell and embarrassed" herself at a hotel in Los Angeles.



The 42-year-old pop superstar faced reports she was involved in a bust-up with rumoured boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz in the early hours of Thursday (02.05.24) morning after she was pictured barefoot and dressed only in her underwear coming out of the Chateau Marmont and being tended to by paramedics - but the singer has now insisted she hurt herself in a fall.



Britney shared a video of her swollen ankle on Instagram and explained: "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot - just to show proof. It’s so bad ... Idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell - embarrassed myself - and that’s it.



"Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.



"It is actually pretty bad but [stuff] happens."



Britney went on to slam her mum Lynne Spears for getting involved in the drama and claims she was "set up".



In a caption posted alongside a second video, Britney wrote: "I haven’t talked to her in six months and she called right after it happened before the news being out.



"I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it".



The 'Toxic' star went on to thank her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for helping her during the drama. She added: "Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!!



"I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!"



The drama came just hours before Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari was finalised.



The pop superstar announced her split from the fitness instructor-turned-actor in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage with paperwork citing "irreconcilable differences" for the breakdown of their relationship and they reached a divorce settlement earlier this week.



A judge signed off on the agreement on Thursday (02.05.24) - just hours after the incident at the hotel - and Britney will now have to wait six months as per California law for the union to be officially dissolved.



According to PEOPLE.com, Britney will be officially declared single on December 2.



Britney and Sam are said to have signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding in June 20022. Just days after Sam filed for divorce last year, it was claimed he was not going to contest the prenup.



A source told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "He admitted publicly he is not fighting [their prenup agreement]. This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That’s it."