234745
236178
Entertainment  

Mick Jagger wades into politics, taking verbal jab at Louisiana state governor at performance

Jagger wades into politics

The Associated Press - | Story: 485613

Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics, taking a verbal jab at the state's conservative governor, as The Rolling Stones performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The band had finished “You Can't Always Get What You Want” during Thursday evening's set when Jagger began talking about inclusion, according to New Orleans news outlets. “We want to include him too,” Jagger said of Gov. Jeff Landry. "Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age.”

Jagger didn't mention specific policies. Landry is a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He was the state attorney general before taking office as governor in January. He has supported controversial conservative legislation and causes including a near total abortion ban, a prohibition on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people and harsher sentences for crimes.

Landry clapped back at the 80-year-old Jagger on social media.

“You can’t always get what you want,” he posted on X. “The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!”

Landry, 53, capped the post with #LoveMyCountryMusic.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings



TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- May 3, 2024

TGIF Gifs- May 3, 2024

Galleries | May 03, 2024

Alec Baldwin explains late fatherhood

Showbiz | May 03, 2024

Crazy hair day

Must Watch | May 03, 2024

Sleepy dog fights off nap

Must Watch | May 03, 2024

Friday Fails- May 3, 2024

Galleries | May 03, 2024


231364
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
235916


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada