Ozzy Osbourne shares health update amid Parkinson's battle

Ozzy Osbourne is pleased he started stem cell treatment for his Parkinson's disease.



The 75-year-old rock star announced in early 2020 that he had been diagnosed with the brain condition that causes stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination, and decided to undergo treatment after discovering a tumor on his vertebrae.



On the latest episode of his SiriusXM show 'Ozzy Speaks', he explained: "I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me.



"The thing is, you have it, and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it.



"But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show.



“This stuff that I have, it’s kind of like a super fucking stem cell, you know? They put three bottles in me this morning. I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I’ve got to go in about six months from now



The Black Sabbath star - who is married to music manager Sharon Osbourne and has Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39 and 38-year-old Jack with her - previously admitted that his surgeries had "really knocked [him] out" and had left him feeling "rough".



He told Rolling Stone UK: "It’s really knocked me about. The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a ... rod in my spine. They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all [messed] up."