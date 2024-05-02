Legendary ‘King of Twang’ guitarist Duane Eddy dies aged 86

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Duane Eddy has died aged 86.



The iconic guitarist, best known as the ‘King of Twang’ after his unmistakeable electric sound on instrumentals such as ‘Rebel Rouser’ and ‘Peter Gunn’, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Williamson Health hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday (30.04.24) after a battle with cancer, with his death revealed on Thursday. (02.05.24)



A representative said: “Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakeable signature ‘Twang’ sound.



“He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being.



“He will be sorely missed.”



Duane inspired the likes of Bruce Springsteen and the late George Harrison with his sound and was credited with putting the “twang” in early rock.



The Grammy-winner sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and after racking up 16 top 40 singles between 1958 and 1963, he returned to charts in 1986 with a remake of his song ‘Peter Gunn’.



Self-taught Eddy started playing guitar aged five, and developed his sound with producer Lee Hazlewood.



He said in the 1980s: “I had a distinctive sound that people could recognise and I stuck pretty much with that.



“I’m not one of the best technical players by any means – I just sell the best.



“A lot of guys are more skilful than I am with the guitar. A lot of it is over my head.



“But some of it is not what I want to hear out of the guitar.”



Lee went on to adapt Duane’s twang in his production of Nancy Sinatra’s 1960s classic ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin’’.